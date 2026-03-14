Adam Buksa Injury: Late scratch for Juventus clash

Buksa is missing from the game-day squad list to face Juventus on Saturday due to a calf problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Buksa recently sat out a few weeks because of a strain in the same muscle and is poised to take the tests to verify the severity of his new problem. Vakoun Bayo and Idrissa Gueye will deputize Keinan Davis while Buksa is out.