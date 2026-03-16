Adam Buksa Injury: Week-to-week due to calf strain
Buksa has been diagnosed with left soleus myofascial lesion, Udinese announced.
Buksa will be re-evaluated during the upcoming international break, but he might need more time to recuperate, considering he previously sat out five weeks with a similar injury. Vakoun Bayo and Idrissa Gueye will deputize Keinan Davis and Nicolo Zaniolo while Buksa is out.
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