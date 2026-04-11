Adam Buksa News: Option off bench Saturday
Buksa (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against AC Milan.
Buksa is on the bench for Saturday s clash against AC Milan after returning from a calf injury that sidelined him for the last three matches. The forward has held a rotational role this season, making 19 Serie A appearances while scoring two goals, and is expected to provide a spark off the bench depending on the match scenario.
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