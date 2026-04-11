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Adam Buksa News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Buksa (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against AC Milan.

Buksa is on the bench for Saturday s clash against AC Milan after returning from a calf injury that sidelined him for the last three matches. The forward has held a rotational role this season, making 19 Serie A appearances while scoring two goals, and is expected to provide a spark off the bench depending on the match scenario.

Adam Buksa
Udinese
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