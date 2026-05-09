Adam Buksa News: Scores in Cagliari game

Buksa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Buksa drew his second consecutive start as Keinan Davis was eased off the bench following an injury and wasn't particularly active, but he pounced on a great feed by Hassane Kamara early in the second half, netting an easy one from inside the six-yard box. It's his third goal of the year. He has notched one shot in each of the last three rounds (two accurate), adding three chances created and one clearance. Instead, he snapped a three-match streak with at least one tackle.