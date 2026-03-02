Adam Buksa headshot

Adam Buksa News: Strikes as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Buksa scored a goal with his lone shot during Monday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Buksa entered the match in the 68th minute and scored Udinese's final goal in the 94th. The goal was the first since October for the forward as he's started just one match since November 9th.

Adam Buksa
Udinese
More Stats & News
