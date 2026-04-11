Adam Buksa News: Unused in Milan contest
Buksa (calf) didn't play in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Milan.
Buksa returned to the bench after three weeks but didn't get minutes even though Keinan Davis (thigh) subbed off late in the game. He'll eventually be in the mix to replace the starter alongside Jakub Piotrowski, Vakoun Bayo and Idrissa Gueye. He has scored twice in 19 appearances (three starts), adding nine shots (four on target) and six chances created.
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