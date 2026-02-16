Adam Daghim News: Assists against Leipzig

Daghim assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Daghim provided one assist on his only chance created Sunday, making the most of his time on the pitch to set up a crucial goal. It was a nice draw against a hard side to beat and Daghim did his part to earn the point. It was also a second start in a row for Daghim, who seems to have earned more trust in the starting XI in recent weeks.