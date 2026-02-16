Adam Daghim headshot

Adam Daghim News: Assists against Leipzig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Daghim assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Daghim provided one assist on his only chance created Sunday, making the most of his time on the pitch to set up a crucial goal. It was a nice draw against a hard side to beat and Daghim did his part to earn the point. It was also a second start in a row for Daghim, who seems to have earned more trust in the starting XI in recent weeks.

Adam Daghim
VfL Wolfsburg
