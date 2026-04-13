Adam Daghim News: Assists during loss

Daghim assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Daghim provided one assist Saturday, making the most of his only chance created during Saturday's loss. The forward set up Wolfsburg's only goal, but he didn't do much else throughout the match as he took only a single cross. Daghim will need to be efficient if he wants to stay in the goals in the coming weeks.