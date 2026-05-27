Adam Daghim News: Returns to Salzburg

Daghim has returned to Salzburg from his loan with Wolfsburg, according to his former club.

Daghim is done with his time in Germany after Wolfsburg's relegation, as he is back in Austria with his parent club. He would see a decent spell with his German club, recording a decent two goals and three assists in 27 appearances (12 starts). He would go in and out of the starting XI, leaving his place moving into next season in question, as he is likely a player with enough value to join a top league in Europe permanently.