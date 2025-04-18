Adam Dzwigala Injury: Appears to be fit

Dzwigala (knee) looks to be an option for Sunday's match against Leverkusen, according to manager Alexandre Blessin. "Except for Jackson Irvine, all players are fit to play again."

Dzwigala looks to have shaken off any concerns he was dealing with after his early exit last match, as the defender appears to be fit again. This is good news, as he did start in their last outing. However, he has only started in two of his first 14 appearances this season, possibly returning to the bench.