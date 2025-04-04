Fantasy Soccer
Adam Dzwigala headshot

Adam Dzwigala Injury: Fit again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Dzwigala (undisclosed) is fit for Sunday's match against Gladbach, according to manager Alexandre Blessin. "Adam is fit for the game."

Dzwigala is not seeing any repercussions from his early exit last week, as he is already fit and expected to return. This is a good sign for the defender who started in their last outing. He isn't a regular starter and wouldn't be expected to start, but with Siebe Van der Heyden (thigh) out, Dzwigala could see the start in his spot.

Adam Dzwigala
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
