Adam Dzwigala Injury: Forced off injured

Dzwigala looks to have suffered an injury Saturday, with the defender exiting the field due to what appeared to be a knee injury. This will be something to monitor, as he is typically their first option off the bench in the defense. That said, Siebe Van der Heyden is likely to return to his starting spot next contest after returning from an injury of his own, so Dzwigala would probably only see a bench spot if he heals by their next match.