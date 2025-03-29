Adam Dzwigala Injury: Picks up injury

Dzwigala was forced off the field in the 60th minute of Saturday's match against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury.

Dzwigala made it to the hour mark before he had to stop, with an injury effecting the defender enough he had to leave the field. This was his first start of the season, so this a tough blow for the player. He was replaced by Conor Metcalfe, although Hauke Wahl would be a more likely option, as he is typical starter in the defense.