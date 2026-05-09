Adam Dzwigala Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Dzwigala is not in the squad for Satruday's clash with Leipzig due to an undisclosed injury.

Dzwigala joins fellow defenders Hauke Wahl and David Nemeth on the sidelines at short notice giving manager Alexander Blessin a thin pool to choose from for his back three. Lars Ritzka takes up an unfamiliar position on the left of the defensive trio alongside Tomoya Ando and Eric Smith to begin Sunday's fixture.