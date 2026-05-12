Adam Dzwigala News: Clears illness

Dzwigala (illness) returned to team training Tuesday after overcoming the stomach bug that prevented him from travelling to Saturday's fixture at Leipzig, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Dzwigala had been one of several St. Pauli players struck down by a gastrointestinal illness sweeping through the squad, making his recovery a welcome development for the club heading into the final fixture of the season. Dzwigala's return to the training pitch is a positive sign that the worst of the illness wave may be passing for the Hamburger side.