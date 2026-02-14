Adam Dzwigala headshot

Adam Dzwigala News: Defensive stalwart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Dzwigala registered seven tackles (three won), two clearances and five interceptions in Saturday's 4-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Amidst a pretty poor defensive showing across the board, Dzwigala dazzled with five interceptions and seven tackles. He'll have less opportunities to post these numbers against a lackluster Werder Bremen attack but that also means he can assert his dominance more effectively.

Adam Dzwigala
FC St. Pauli
