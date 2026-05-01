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Adam Hlozek Injury: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Hlozek (lower leg) is available to play Saturday against Stuttgart, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "[Adam] Hlozek was able to participate fully."

Hlozek participated in training without limitations, so he's set to make his return from a lengthy absence. The striker has been limited to just three appearances off the bench and 21 total minutes this season and hasn't played since Dec. 20.

Adam Hlozek
1899 Hoffenheim
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