Adam Hlozek Injury: Available to play Saturday
Hlozek (lower leg) is available to play Saturday against Stuttgart, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "[Adam] Hlozek was able to participate fully."
Hlozek participated in training without limitations, so he's set to make his return from a lengthy absence. The striker has been limited to just three appearances off the bench and 21 total minutes this season and hasn't played since Dec. 20.
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