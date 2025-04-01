Adam Hlozek Injury: Does parts of team training

Hlozek (ankle) participated in parts of team training on Tuesday for the first time since his injury, the club announced.

Hlozek suffered an ankle injury in early February and underwent surgery in mid-February. On Tuesday, he was seen participating in parts of team training for the first time, which is a positive sign as he nears a return to competition. He was a regular starter in the attack before his injury and should regain that role after building his fitness in the matches following his return. However, it is unclear if he will be available for Saturday's match against Leipzig as it may come too soon.