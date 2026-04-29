Adam Hlozek Injury: Eyeing to play Saturday

Hlozek (lower leg) is set to be an option for limited minutes Saturday against Stuttgart, according to manager Christian Ilzer, per Michael Pfeifer of Kicker.de. "So in a range of 20 minutes, he can be used for us. If we can replace an Adam Hlozek in the final phase, that is simply a quality plus. You can see that in the training sessions, he already has his quality moments. And of course, he still has clear goals with us in these three rounds and can still help us."

Hlozek was back in action last week with the second team as he appeared for a short time, getting some time for the first time since his injury. However, he is now looking to make another step, as the forward looks to be an option to face Stuttgart on Saturday. Even if this does take place, he is likely to be limited, appearing off the bench later in the match. He has only been an option for three games all season, trying to make something of this disappointing campaign by playing to end the season.