Adam Hlozek Injury: Nearing full training

Hlozek (lower leg) is close to training fully, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Adam is already further and almost fully involved in training."

Hlozek is nearing a return in the next week or two, as the forward is nearing a return to full training in the next week or two. This is major news for him, as he last played before the turn of the new year. He has only been an option for three games all season, heavily restrained by a pair of injuries.