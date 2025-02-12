Adam Hlozek Injury: Out for time being

Hlozek is out until further notice due to a foot injury, according to his club.

Hlozek will be out for the next week or two at least, with the forward suffering an injury to his foot over the weekend. The seriousness of the injury is still unknown, although this will be a brutal blow as he is a regular starter, starting in 25 of his 28 starts. That said, this will force a change, with Gift Orban as a possible replacement.