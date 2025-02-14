Adam Hlozek Injury: Receives ankle operation

Hlozek (ankle) received an operation and is set to miss the next couple of weeks of action, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Adam has an operation on his ankle, so it will take a few weeks for him."

Hlozek will be out for around the next month to two months due to an ankle operation, setting back his season a bit. That said, the forward is likely not going to return until sometime in March, tough news for a regular starter. He will hope for no setbacks and to be an option around mid-March, as he will be expected to return this season.