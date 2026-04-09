Adam Hlozek Injury: Return expected this season

Hlozek (lower leg) is gradually returning to training with the team and is expected to return before the end of the season, according to coach Christian Ilzer. "With Hlozek, it's the case that he's gradually returning to team training, and we're confident that he can still get some playing time this season."

Hlozek is expected to see playing time before the end of the season as he gradually resumes training with the team after a leg injury that has kept him sidelined for three months. The forward has made just three appearances this season, all off the bench, but his potential return is a positive step to regain rhythm ahead of next season.