Adam Hlozek Injury: Returns to action with U23

Hlozek (lower leg) made his comeback from injury with Hoffenheim's U23 side, marking his first competitive appearance since before the turn of the year, the club posted.

Hlozek had been closing in on a return after coach Christian Ilzer confirmed he was almost fully integrated into training, and getting minutes with the U23s is the natural next step in his reintegration process. The forward has been severely limited this season by a pair of injuries, managing just three appearances all campaign, and this first taste of competitive action in months is a significant milestone in his road back. Hoffenheim will now assess how he responds before determining when he could be available for first-team consideration in the final fixtures of the Bundesliga season.