Adam Hlozek Injury: Training again

Hlozek (lower leg) is back in team training but is not yet fit, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Adam participated in parts of team training this week. You always have to look at the whole story. Adam hasn't played much recently. We want to prepare his return very slowly and very carefully. His muscles are fine. Now it's about getting him ready to play. We want to fully integrate him into training and then prepare him for matches."

Hlozek was expected to be an option again this season and is trending in the right direction, as the forward is now back in team training. However, the forward is not yet fit for play, making his return slowly and cautiously. He has now played since December, a rough absence for the forward.