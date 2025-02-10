Adam Hlozek News: Records four shots

Hlozek recorded four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-0 defeat versus Union Berlin.

Hlozek tied the team-high for shots in Saturday's match, firing in four along with Tom Bischof. However, he couldn't find the back of the net, making it two straight games without a goal following a two-match streak with a goal. He has seen a consistent role since joining the club, starting in seven of his eight appearances.