Adam Hlozek News: Remains in form

Hlozek had an assist while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing once accurately and creating three chances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

Hlozek set up Marius Bulter in the 84th minute assisting the game tying goal for Hoffenheim. The forward is in tremendous form to end the season with a goal involvement in each of the last three matches to go along with seven shots, six chances created and two crosses.