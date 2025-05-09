Adam Hlozek News: Remains in form
Hlozek had an assist while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing once accurately and creating three chances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.
Hlozek set up Marius Bulter in the 84th minute assisting the game tying goal for Hoffenheim. The forward is in tremendous form to end the season with a goal involvement in each of the last three matches to go along with seven shots, six chances created and two crosses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now