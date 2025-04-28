Adam Hlozek News: Scores in loss

Hlozek scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance and drew three fouls during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Hlozek finally got back into the starting XI after recovering from the ankle injury that sidelined him for over a month and showed why his club remains so high on him despite a debut campaign full of ups and downs. Just after the hour mark, the forward smothered the ball with his chest before using a very well-placed finish to momentarily draw things level at 1-1. With seven goals and two assists over 24 league appearances, Hlozek still have some games to try finishing the campaign in a high note.