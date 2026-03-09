Adam Karabec News: Notches nine crosses
Karabec recorded one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.
Karabec found the starting XI after four games unused in a row, seeing 65 minutes Sunday. The midfielder would record a solid nine crosses to lead his team and the match, falling two short of his season-high in a match. He continues in more of a rotational role with his one goal contribution in league play this campaign, starting in 10mof his 18 appearances.
