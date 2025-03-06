Adam Lallana Injury: Available to face Liverpool
Lallana (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Ivan Juric.
Lallana is back in the call for Saturday, with the midfielder set to face his former club after three weeks out due to a hamstring injury. He has not started in a match since Nov. 24, appearing off the bench six times since then, and will likely see a bench spot in his return to play.
