Adam Lallana Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Lallana (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Ivan Juric.

Lallana is still sidelined for yet another match, as he will miss out again due to a small injury he suffered last week. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major loss, as he hasn't seen a start since Jan. 24. He will look for a return soon, possibly seeing it next week after his injury was only claimed as a knock.

