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Adam Marusic Injury: Diagnosed with strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 27, 2026 at 1:05am

Marusic will miss 15-to-20 days due to a first degree flexor strain, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Marusic will likely sit out a couple of tilts, although he wouldn't be new to quick recoveries. Romano Floriani Mussolini has an edge over Manuel Lazzari to take care of the right-back position in relief, as he came off the bench well in the opener.

Adam Marusic
Lazio
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