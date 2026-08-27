Adam Marusic Injury: Diagnosed with strain
Marusic will miss 15-to-20 days due to a first degree flexor strain, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.
Marusic will likely sit out a couple of tilts, although he wouldn't be new to quick recoveries. Romano Floriani Mussolini has an edge over Manuel Lazzari to take care of the right-back position in relief, as he came off the bench well in the opener.
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