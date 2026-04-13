Adam Marusic Injury: Nursing calf strain
Marusic has been diagnosed with a low-grade right calf strain, Lazio announced.
Marusic is set to miss further matches besides the upcoming Fiorentina match, but he'll try to accelerate his timetable to be available for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final next week. Manuel Lazzari and Elseid Hysaj will pick up the slack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Marusic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Marusic See More