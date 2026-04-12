Adam Marusic Injury: Out for Fiorentina game
Marusic suffered a muscular injury in training and won't play Monday versus Fiorentina, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Marusic hasn't traveled with the team for the away contest and is set for tests, as the problem might be substantial. Manuel Lazzari, Patric (toe) and Elseid Hysaj will be the options at right-back while he's on the mend.
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