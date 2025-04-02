Adam Marusic News: Bangs goal against Torino

Marusic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Marusic scored in the 57th minute on Monday against Torino after a nice setup from Pedro. This was his fourth goal of the season in Serie A, surpassing his career high from his debut season in 2017. He will look to add to his tally against Atalanta on Sunday, a team he has already registered three goal contributions against in 14 league appearances.