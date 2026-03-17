Adam Marusic News: Records assist

Marusic assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus AC Milan.

Marusic assisted the game's lone goal, scored by Gustav Tang Isaksen. The former has either scored or assisted in each of his last two appearances. Murasic is in his best form of the season thus far, considering he logged only one G/A across his 25 other appearances this season.