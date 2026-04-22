Adam Marusic News: Returns from injury

Marusic (calf) started and played an hour in Wednesday's Coppa Italia clash with Atalanta.

Marusic recovered rather quickly from a calf strain, missing only two matches, and resumed starting over Manuel Lazzari, as he's done all season long. He has logged at least one clearance in his last four showings, totaling 10, scoring and assisting once, and adding two tackles (one won), five interceptions and one block over that span, with two clean sheets.