Adam Marusic News: Saddled with own goal in Napoli game

Marusic recorded an own goal, two crosses (one accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Marusic put the adversaries on top early in the second half as he beat his own goalie with an unlucky instinctive touch after a pair of ricochets in the box. He could cede the starting job on the right to Manuel Lazzari once the teammate is fully ready, but Lazio only have three healthy fullbacks at the moment, and he can star on both flanks. He has scored twice and added nine shots (five on target), three chances created, nine crosses (one accurate) and 10 tackles (eight won) in the last five matches.