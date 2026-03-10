Adam Marusic News: Scores late goal in Sassuolo game

Marusic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one interception and five clearances in Monday's 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

Marusic decided the game with a relatively easy header, as the opposing defense and goalie were out of position on his deep cut in the box. It's his maiden goal this year. He has notched at least one interception in three tilts in a row, totaling seven, contributing to one clean sheet and adding three tackles (two won) and four crosses (zero accurate) over that span. Instead, he didn't register any tackle for the first time in seven matches.