Adam Marusic News: Scores opening goal in 5-1 win
Marusic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Monza.
Marusic scored the opening goal of the game in the 31st minute as he connected with Valentin Castellanos who squared the ball across the face of the goal. He had two shots on target for the third time this season, and he has scored three goals this season.
