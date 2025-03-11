Adam Marusic News: Two crosses Monday

Marusic generated one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.

Marusic got forward decently throughout Monday's draw, but didn't really do much down the flank, with neither of his crosses being particularly threatening. Marusic will hope for some better showings in the coming weeks, especially when he had as many chances to bomb forward as he did during Monday's match.