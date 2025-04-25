Adam Masina Injury: Probable for Napoli meeting
Masina subbed off midweek due to cramps, which won't affect his availability for Sunday's game against Napoli, Corriere dello Sport informed.
Masina was fatigued as he hadn't played a full game in a while. He'll likely head back to the bench with Saul Coco eligible to play following a one-game ban. He has tallied three crosses (one accurate), six tackles (four won) and 21 clearances in his last seven displays (one start).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now