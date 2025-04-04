Adam Obert Injury: Fit for Empoli tilt

Obert (thigh) resumed practicing regularly with the rest of the group Friday, Cagliari announced.

Obert is poised to return after missing one game with a minor thigh problem and will likely begin as a bench option versus Empoli on Sunday. He has split time with Tommaso Augello on the left flank in previous fixtures. He has scored once and tallied 11 tackles (six won), six interceptions and 14 clearances in his last five displays (all starts).