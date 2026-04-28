Adam Obert News: Active on the wing against Atalanta

Obert won two of three tackles and had five crosses (one accurate), two clearances and three corners in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Atalanta.

Obert frequently motored up and down the flank and led his team in deliveries, but he wasn't very precise. He has uncorked at least one cross in his last nine appearances, racking up 32 deliveries (nine accurate), registering one assist and 11 chances created during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his fifth outing in a row with one or more corners and tackles, for a total of 11 and 12 (six won), respectively.