Adam Obert headshot

Adam Obert News: Decent showing against Sassuolo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Obert won one of three tackles and recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo.

Obert had a serviceable two-way display but missed a big chance late in the fixture, failing to punch it in from a good position after the opposing goalie fumbled the ball. He has logged at least one cross in seven games in a row, piling up 17 deliveries (three accurate) and posting one assist, eight chances created and 12 tackles (five won) over that span. In addition, he has fired at least one shot in five straight matches, amassing seven (three on target).

Adam Obert
Cagliari
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