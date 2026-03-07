Adam Obert News: Dishes out helper against Como

Obert assisted once to go with three clearances, three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Como.

Obert was sound defensively and teed up Sebastiano Esposito with a flick-on, posting his third assist in the season. He has sent in at least one cross in four games in a row, totaling nine deliveries (one accurate) and adding four chances created and five tackles (two won) over that span. Additionally, he has recorded one or more interceptions in his last nine outings, amassing 19, and at least one clearance in his last 15 displays, racking up 61, with two clean sheets through that stretch.