Adam Obert

Adam Obert News: Holds his own versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 12:37pm

Obert created one scoring chance and registered two tackles (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Obert got the call over Tommaso Augello and had a respectable defensive display even though his club allowed one goal. He has made the starting lineup in three consecutive rounds, recording two chances crated, one cross (zero accurate), sxi tackles (four won) and eight clearances, with no clean sheets.

Adam Obert
Cagliari

