Adam Obert News: Pretty good versus Udinese

Obert had five crosses (two accurate), two tackles (zero won) and two corners and created one scoring chance in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Udinese.

Obert was again a secondary threat on offense and was the runner-up in deliveries within his team. He has logged at least one corner, totaling 15, and one tackle, piling up (seven won), in his last seven outings. Furthermore, this marked his fifth straight match with one or more key passes (eight total) and his 10th in a row with multiple crosses, for a total of 39 (13 accurate).