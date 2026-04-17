Adam Obert News: Quality showing versus Inter

Obert won two of three tackles and registered six crosses (three accurate), two clearances and four corners in Friday's 3-0 loss against Inter Milan.

Obert had another busy performance on the wing and was helped by some set pieces, as he posted a new season high in corners. He has recorded at least one cross in eight consecutive displays, amassing 27 deliveries (eight accurate) and accounting for one assist, seven shots (two on target) and 19 clearances over that span. Moreover, this marked his fourth consecutive outing with one or more tackles, for a total of nine.