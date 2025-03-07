Adam Obert News: Robust in Genoa fixture

Obert registered one cross (zero accurate), two tackles (two won), three interceptions and three clearances in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Obert drew his second start in a row, this time over Tommaso Augello, and held his own in the back, filling the stat sheet. He hadn't featured in four straight matches before the past two. He has scored once and tallied 15 tackles (eight won), 14 clearances, six interceptions and three blocks in his last five showings, with no clean sheets.